2018 Audi A5

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<p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 16.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>• One Owner • CLEAN CARFAX • ACCIDENT FREE</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 16.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>• PRISTINE CONDITION</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>🌐 </span><span lang=EN-US><a href=http://www.CarnovaAutoSales.ca><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>www.CarnovaAutoSales.ca</span></a> -- </span><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>📞 519-818-6682 --</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 18.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%;>ALL-IN PRICE: $18,999 – NO HIDDEN FEES</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Price plus Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY • Financing Available with $0 Down</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US> </span></p><h2><span lang=EN-US>WHY BUY FROM CARNOVA AUTO SALES?</span></h2><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US> </span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpFirst style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Financing Specialists — All credit situations approved<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>        </span></span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Fast & Simple Approval Process</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Transparent Pricing — No surprises – No Fees – Live Market Value </span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Price Match Guarantee (Conditions Apply)</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpLast style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Ongoing Customer Support</span></p><h2><span lang=EN-US> </span></h2><h2><span lang=EN-US>INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST:</span></h2><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US> </span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpFirst style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Ontario Safety Certificate</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>90-Day/3,000km Dealer Warranty</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>200-Point Inspection</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>New Interior Cabin Air Filter</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Replacement</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Front & Rear Brakes Service/Reconditioning</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Enrollment in Referral Program</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>3-month Sirius XM Radio Trial</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Trade-ins are welcome</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>No Interest Rate Markup (BEST RATE ALWAYS)</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpLast style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Carfax History Report</span></p><h2><span lang=EN-US> </span></h2><h2><span lang=EN-US>FINANCING MADE EASY:</span></h2><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US> </span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpFirst style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>$0 Down Options Available</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Bad Credit / No Credit — No Problem</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Flexible Payment Plans – Open Loans with all major lenders – TD, CIBC, BNC, DESJ</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Fast Same-Day Approvals for all customers: Students, Uber Drivers, New Immigrants, out of town Customers</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpLast style=margin-left: 18.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 18.0pt;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>We Work to Get You the Best Rate</span></p><h2><span lang=EN-US> </span></h2><h2><span lang=EN-US>TRADE-INS WELCOME:</span></h2><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;> </span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpFirst style=margin-left: 18.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 18.0pt;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Top Dollar Paid</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 18.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 18.0pt;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Hassle-Free Process</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpLast style=margin-left: 18.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 18.0pt;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Carfax Provided for Transparency</span></p><h2><span lang=EN-US> </span></h2><h2><span lang=EN-US>EXTRA PROTECTION:</span></h2><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;> </span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpFirst style=margin-left: 18.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 18.0pt;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Extended Warranty Plans Available</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 18.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 18.0pt;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Covers Parts & Labor</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpLast style=margin-left: 18.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 18.0pt;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Factory Warranty May Still Apply</span></p><h2><span lang=EN-US>Vehicle Features:</span></h2><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -18.0pt; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><u><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Audi Driver Assistance Safety Features:</span></u></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0cm; padding: 0cm;>Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Cruise Control, Automatic Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Automatic Headlights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Rear Park Sensors.</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0cm; padding: 0cm;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -18.0pt; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><u><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Audi High-Value Features:</span></u></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0cm; padding: 0cm;>Navigation/GPS, Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Leather Sport Seats with, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Smart Key, Keyless Push Button Start, & A/C!</span></p><p class=MsoListBullet style=mso-list: none;><span lang=EN-US> </span></p><h2 style=text-align: center; align=center><span lang=EN-US>VISIT US:</span></h2><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>6045 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON<br>📞 519-818-6682<br>🌐 </span><span lang=EN-US><a href=http://www.CarnovaAutoSales.ca><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>www.CarnovaAutoSales.ca</span></a></span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>We make every effort to ensure all vehicle features and specifications are accurate; however, we recommend confirming details with our sales team</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span lang=EN-US>THANK YOU FOR CHOOSING CARNOVA AUTO SALES</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=SE10oDf47FzoeKaZlx2az4v6JcgWTSqr 1/5</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US> </span></p>

2018 Audi A5

126,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Audi A5

Progressiv Quattro AWD+CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle
14443681

2018 Audi A5

Progressiv Quattro AWD+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

CarNova Auto Sales

6045 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5

519-818-6682

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
126,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUENCF56JA005806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

• One Owner • CLEAN CARFAX • ACCIDENT FREE

• PRISTINE CONDITION

🌐 www.CarnovaAutoSales.ca -- 📞 519-818-6682 --

ALL-IN PRICE: $18,999 – NO HIDDEN FEES

Price plus Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY • Financing Available with $0 Down

 

WHY BUY FROM CARNOVA AUTO SALES?

 

·                     Financing Specialists — All credit situations approved       

·                     Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles

·                     Fast & Simple Approval Process

·                     Transparent Pricing — No surprises – No Fees – Live Market Value

·                     Price Match Guarantee (Conditions Apply)

·                     Ongoing Customer Support

 INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST:

 

·                     Ontario Safety Certificate

·                     90-Day/3,000km Dealer Warranty

·                     200-Point Inspection

·                     New Interior Cabin Air Filter

·                     Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Replacement

·                     Front & Rear Brakes Service/Reconditioning

·                     Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize

·                     Enrollment in Referral Program

·                     3-month Sirius XM Radio Trial

·                     Trade-ins are welcome

·                     No Interest Rate Markup (BEST RATE ALWAYS)

·                     Carfax History Report

 FINANCING MADE EASY:

 

·                     $0 Down Options Available

·                     Bad Credit / No Credit — No Problem

·                     Flexible Payment Plans – Open Loans with all major lenders – TD, CIBC, BNC, DESJ

·                     Fast Same-Day Approvals for all customers: Students, Uber Drivers, New Immigrants, out of town Customers

·         We Work to Get You the Best Rate

 TRADE-INS WELCOME:

 

·         Top Dollar Paid

·         Hassle-Free Process

·         Carfax Provided for Transparency

 EXTRA PROTECTION:

 

·         Extended Warranty Plans Available

·         Covers Parts & Labor

·         Factory Warranty May Still Apply

Vehicle Features:

è Audi Driver Assistance Safety Features:

Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Cruise Control, Automatic Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Automatic Headlights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Rear Park Sensors.

 

è Audi High-Value Features:

Navigation/GPS, Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Leather Sport Seats with, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Smart Key, Keyless Push Button Start, & A/C!

 

VISIT US:

6045 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON
📞 519-818-6682
🌐 www.CarnovaAutoSales.ca

We make every effort to ensure all vehicle features and specifications are accurate; however, we recommend confirming details with our sales team

 

THANK YOU FOR CHOOSING CARNOVA AUTO SALES

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=SE10oDf47FzoeKaZlx2az4v6JcgWTSqr 1/5

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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CarNova Auto Sales

CarNova Auto Sales

6045 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5

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519-818-XXXX

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519-818-6682

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$18,999

+ taxes & licensing>

CarNova Auto Sales

519-818-6682

2018 Audi A5