$22,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 RAM 1500
OUTDOORSMAN
2018 RAM 1500
OUTDOORSMAN
Location
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
519-945-3611
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
154,885KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LM7JS283211
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # A23508
- Mileage 154,885 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Cloth Seats
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
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$22,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Sherwood Auto Sales
519-945-3611
2018 RAM 1500