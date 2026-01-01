Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck for sale in Windsor, ON

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

162,407 KM

Details Features

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

Watch This Vehicle
14501551

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 14501551
  2. 14501551
  3. 14501551
  4. 14501551
  5. 14501551
  6. 14501551
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
162,407KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUDAED2NG556451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 23908
  • Mileage 162,407 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

High Output

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck for sale in Windsor, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 162,407 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 2500 ST for sale in Windsor, ON
2018 RAM 2500 ST 244,246 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 2500 ST for sale in Windsor, ON
2017 RAM 2500 ST 168,063 KM $18,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500