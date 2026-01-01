$31,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
Location
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
519-945-3611
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
162,407KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUDAED2NG556451
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 23908
- Mileage 162,407 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
High Output
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
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519-945-XXXX(click to show)
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Sherwood Auto Sales
519-945-3611
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500