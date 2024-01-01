Menu
Recent Arrival! Black 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring AWD 6-Speed Manual 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC **CARPROOF CERTIFIED**. Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

2018 Subaru Forester

178,000 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru Forester

2018 Subaru Forester

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
178,000KM
VIN JF2SJEJC9JG557656

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Recent Arrival!

Black 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring AWD 6-Speed Manual 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC

**CARPROOF CERTIFIED**.

* PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS * Buy in confidence at WINDSOR CHRYSLER with our 95-point safety inspection by our certified technicians.


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

2018 Subaru Forester