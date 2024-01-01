Menu
<p> with the option to purchase extended warranty! We service what we sell at ServiceMAXX Windsor Total Car Care! Winner of Best of Windsor - Used Car Dealership - in 2018</p> <p> 2021 & 2022! We have a 4.6 Google rating and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau! Servicing Windsor</p> <p> and VW. All our vehicles are safetied and professionally detailed. We are a family owned and operated dealership since 2007! For more detailed information please visit our website or call one of our professional sales associates. For a relaxing</p> <p> with over 200 cars to choose from look no further than AutoMAXX Pre-Owned Superstore in Windsor! Well be happy to show you the AutoMAXX way to buy a car!</p> <a href=http://www.automaxxwindsor.com/used/Ford-Transit-2019-id10428275.html>http://www.automaxxwindsor.com/used/Ford-Transit-2019-id10428275.html</a>

2019 Ford Transit

98,304 KM

$31,600

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Transit

T-250 148 Low Rf

2019 Ford Transit

T-250 148 Low Rf

Automaxx Windsor

4200 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

519-974-9358

$31,600

+ taxes & licensing

98,304KM
Used
VIN 1FTYR2YM6KKA44121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 14456
  • Mileage 98,304 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Additional Features

