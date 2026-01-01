$16,499+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Kia Forte
EX Limited+Cooled Leather+Harman Kardon Sound+Roof
2020 Kia Forte
EX Limited+Cooled Leather+Harman Kardon Sound+Roof
Location
CarNova Auto Sales
6045 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5
519-818-6682
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,499
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
70,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPF54AD8LE161650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 70,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CarNova Auto Sales
2020 Kia Forte LX+CLEAN CARFAX+NEW TIRES+BRAKES 149,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Explorer XLT AWD+CLEAN CARFAX+LEATHER+POWER GATE 114,000 KM $26,499 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package+CLEAN CARFAX 107,000 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Email CarNova Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarNova Auto Sales
6045 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5
Call Dealer
519-818-XXXX(click to show)
$16,499
+ taxes & licensing>
CarNova Auto Sales
519-818-6682
2020 Kia Forte