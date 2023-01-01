2022 Ford Explorer

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 , 5 9 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10005732

10005732 Stock #: GC23462A

GC23462A VIN: 1FMSK8KH8NGA10385

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 23,590 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Xenon Headlights Power Sunroof tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Rear View Camera Remote Trunk Release Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior 3RD ROW SEATING Power Adjustable Seat Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Windows Sunroof Convenience Courtesy Lights Console Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Safety Child-Safety Locks Additional Features Backup Sensor Curb Side Mirrors Power Lift Gates Hill Ascent Control Center Arm Rest Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

