2022 Ford Explorer

23,590 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

ST-Line

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

23,590KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10005732
  • Stock #: GC23462A
  • VIN: 1FMSK8KH8NGA10385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GC23462A
  • Mileage 23,590 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Windows

Sunroof

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

