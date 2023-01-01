$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Explorer
ST-Line
Location
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
519-979-9900
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
23,590KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10005732
- Stock #: GC23462A
- VIN: 1FMSK8KH8NGA10385
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GC23462A
- Mileage 23,590 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Windows
Sunroof
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Console
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Safety
Child-Safety Locks
Additional Features
Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
