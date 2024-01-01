$62,855+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 RAM 1500 Classic
Warlock 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box
2024 RAM 1500 Classic
Warlock 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box
Location
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
519-979-9900
$62,855
+ taxes & licensing
Used
25KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RR7LT2RS188377
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FLAME RED
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # RA24856
- Mileage 25 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Bucket Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Windsor Chrysler Superstore
2012 MINI Cooper S 169,694 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 GMC Terrain 222,073 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2025 RAM 1500 Sport 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box 25 KM $93,621 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Windsor Chrysler Superstore
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-979-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$62,855
+ taxes & licensing
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
519-979-9900
2024 RAM 1500 Classic