$7,999+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford Focus
ELECTRIC
2012 Ford Focus
ELECTRIC
Location
Swift Motors
181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9
416-994-8267
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow!!!! Fully electric and only 62,000 original kms,this Focus Electric just went through the certification inspection and it received a complete front and rear brake service that included new rotors and pads and four new tires,it drives like a new vehicle, all original body and paint and not a spot of rust anywhere.... Absolutely no disappointments here!!!!!!,very well kept,sold certified, price does not include licensing or taxes... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!!! Warranties and financing are available O.A.C
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Swift Motors
Email Swift Motors
Swift Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-994-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-994-8267