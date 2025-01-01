Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Wow!!!! Fully electric and only 62,000 original kms,this Focus Electric just went through the certification inspection and it received a complete front and rear brake service that included new rotors and pads and four new tires,it drives like a new vehicle, all original body and paint and not a spot of rust anywhere.... Absolutely no disappointments here!!!!!!,very well kept,sold certified, price does not include licensing or taxes... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!!! Warranties and financing are available O.A.C </p>

2012 Ford Focus

62,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Ford Focus

ELECTRIC

Watch This Vehicle
12868826

2012 Ford Focus

ELECTRIC

Location

Swift Motors

181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9

416-994-8267

  1. 1755302316189
  2. 1755302316645
  3. 1755302317051
  4. 1755302317486
  5. 1755302317907
  6. 1755302318311
  7. 1755302318738
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
62,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow!!!! Fully electric and only 62,000 original kms,this Focus Electric just went through the certification inspection and it received a complete front and rear brake service that included new rotors and pads and four new tires,it drives like a new vehicle, all original body and paint and not a spot of rust anywhere.... Absolutely no disappointments here!!!!!!,very well kept,sold certified, price does not include licensing or taxes... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!!! Warranties and financing are available O.A.C 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Swift Motors

Used 2012 Scion iQ for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2012 Scion iQ 92,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Email Swift Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Swift Motors

Swift Motors

181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-994-XXXX

(click to show)

416-994-8267

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Swift Motors

416-994-8267

2012 Ford Focus