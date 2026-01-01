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<html> <p>AWD TOURING EDITION!!! Only 134,000 otiginal kms!!! Black leather interior ,every option you could imagine including panoramic moonroof LED headlamps navigation intelligent cruise control blind spot assist and much more,sold certified, sale price does not include licensing or taxes.....Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!! Warranties and financing are available O.A.C </p> </html>

2017 Honda CR-V

134,000 KM

Details Description

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda CR-V

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
14177005

2017 Honda CR-V

Touring

Location

Swift Motors

181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9

416-994-8267

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
134,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description


AWD TOURING EDITION!!! Only 134,000 otiginal kms!!! Black leather interior ,every option you could imagine including panoramic moonroof LED headlamps navigation intelligent cruise control blind spot assist and much more,sold certified, sale price does not include licensing or taxes.....Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!! Warranties and financing are available O.A.C


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Swift Motors

Swift Motors

181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9
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416-994-8267

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$17,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Swift Motors

416-994-8267

2017 Honda CR-V