$17,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
Touring
2017 Honda CR-V
Touring
Location
Swift Motors
181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9
416-994-8267
Certified
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD TOURING EDITION!!! Only 134,000 otiginal kms!!! Black leather interior ,every option you could imagine including panoramic moonroof LED headlamps navigation intelligent cruise control blind spot assist and much more,sold certified, sale price does not include licensing or taxes.....Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!! Warranties and financing are available O.A.C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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416-994-8267