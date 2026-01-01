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<p>V4 1.6L</p><p>**FINANCING AVAILABLE**</p><p>**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**</p><p>*Safety And E Test Included*</p><p> </p><p>**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**</p><p>**CERTIFIED, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, WARRANTY INCLUDED</p><p>WARRANTY</p><p>*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*</p><p>*1000 per claim/250 deductible*</p><p> </p><p>PARTS INCLUDED:</p><p>-ENGINE</p><p>-TRANSMISSION</p><p>-DIFFERENTIAL</p><p>-HEAD GASKETS</p><p> </p><p>SERVICES INCLUDED:</p><p>-TOWING </p><p>-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE</p><p>-TRAVEL & HOTEL</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report</p><p>**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**</p><p> </p><p>Contact Us:</p><p>Beyond Motors Inc</p><p>www.beyondmotors.ca</p><p>5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7</p><p>(647) 785-9897</p><p> </p><p>Hours Of Operation:</p><p>Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm</p><p>Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm</p>

2013 Hyundai Accent

186,188 KM

Details Description Features

$5,890

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Accent

5DR HB AUTO GL

Watch This Vehicle
14099314

2013 Hyundai Accent

5DR HB AUTO GL

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,890

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
186,188KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHCT5AE0DU125683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,188 KM

Vehicle Description

V4 1.6L

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

*Safety And E Test Included*

 

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

**CERTIFIED, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, WARRANTY INCLUDED

WARRANTY

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

*1000 per claim/250 deductible*

 

PARTS INCLUDED:

-ENGINE

-TRANSMISSION

-DIFFERENTIAL

-HEAD GASKETS

 

SERVICES INCLUDED:

-TOWING 

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

 

 

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(647) 785-9897

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm

Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Exterior

Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
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647-785-9897

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$5,890

+ taxes & licensing>

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

2013 Hyundai Accent