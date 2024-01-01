$10,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
4dr HB B 250 Sports Tourer
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 110-3437
- Mileage 140,548 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Mercedes Benz B-Class B250 Black On Beige Leather Interior
2.0L Auto A/C Leather Interior Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Keyless Entry
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 140,548 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Ufr+v9N5fj+Ns4purjCy0qwDsLeikWCF
Vehicle Features
Safety
Mechanical
Interior
Exterior
Additional Features
