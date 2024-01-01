Menu
<p><br></p><p><strong>2013<span> </span>Mercedes Benz B-Class B250<span> </span><span>Black On Beige Leather Interior</span></strong></p><p><span></span><span> </span>2.0L<span><span> </span><span></span><span> </span>Auto <span></span><span> </span>A/C <span></span> Leather Interior <span></span><span> </span>Power Options</span><span><span> </span><span></span></span><span><span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls <span></span> </span><span>Bluetooth<span><span><span> </span><span><span></span></span></span> </span>Alloy Wheels <span></span></span><span><span> Fog Lights <span><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1710263813564_735347097496295 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></span> </span>Keyless Entry <span></span></span></p><p><span><span><br></span></span></p><p><span><span><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***</strong><br></span></span></p><p><span>*** Fully Certified ***</span><br></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 140,548 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Ufr+v9N5fj+Ns4purjCy0qwDsLeikWCF>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Ufr+v9N5fj+Ns4purjCy0qwDsLeikWCF</a></strong></span></p><br><p><br></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

140,548 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

4dr HB B 250 Sports Tourer

2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

4dr HB B 250 Sports Tourer

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_NoBadges

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

140,548KM
Used
VIN WDDMH4EB4DJ089301

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3437
  • Mileage 140,548 KM

Vehicle Description


2013 Mercedes Benz B-Class B250 Black On Beige Leather Interior

 2.0L  Auto  A/C  Leather Interior  Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  Keyless Entry 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 140,548 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Ufr+v9N5fj+Ns4purjCy0qwDsLeikWCF



Safety

First Aid Kit
Child safety rear door locks
Side curtain air bags
SIDE-IMPACT AIR BAGS
Hill start assist
ISOFIX child seat mounts
Brake pad wear indicator
Driver knee air bag
ATTENTION ASSIST
Child seat sensor
Collision prevention assist

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Comfort Suspension
Adaptive brake w/hold function

Interior

Cargo Cover
CUP HOLDERS
Cargo Area Light
outside temp display
Front map lights
Ambient Lighting
Dual visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Tire pressure loss warning system
Aluminum door sills
Velour floor mats

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Rear intermittent wiper
Green tinted glass
Exterior chrome pkg

Additional Features

dual-stage front air bags
Grey Fabric Roof Liner
Chrome beltline trim
Height-adjustable cargo compartment floor
3-Lamella chrome grille
Automatic reflector headlamps
Halogen fog lamps w/chrome rings
Rain-sensing wipers -inc: heated windshield washer system
Rear roof spoiler -inc: integrated antenna
Matrix interior trim
Pwr windows w/1-touch open/close & anti-pinch
Split folding rear bench seat -inc: rear centre armrest w/cup holders
2.0L DOHC 16-valve turbocharged I4 engine -inc: ECO start/stop
4-wheel ventilated front/solid rear pwr disc brakes
Dual tailpipe exhaust system
Speed-sensitive electric pwr steering (EPS) w/steer control
Wishbone front suspension w/spring strut
Wishbone rear suspension w/control arms
Crash responsive emergency lighting
belt-force limiters
Height adjustable 3-point seat belts -inc: tensioners
automatic rear height adjustment
Centre console w/armrest -inc: storage compartment

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class