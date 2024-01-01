$14,580+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Toyota Matrix
S
2013 Toyota Matrix
S
Location
Rideflex Auto Inc.
5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
416-543-4438
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale
$14,580
+ taxes & licensing
100,278KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T1KU4EE3DC932083
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 932083
- Mileage 100,278 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2013 Toyota Matrix S comes in excellent condition, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,runs & drives like brand new...comes with extra set of winter tires on steel rims...Equipped with Power Sunroof, Power Steering Wheel, Power mirrors, Power doors lock, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and much more....Fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 & up to recent in Toyota Store...Service records available upon request...Financing available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.
2011 Audi A5 2.0L Premium Plus 130,572 KM $15,580 + tax & lic
2008 Ford F-150 FX4 175,537 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus 144,277 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Email Rideflex Auto Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rideflex Auto Inc.
5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-543-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,580
+ taxes & licensing
Rideflex Auto Inc.
416-543-4438
2013 Toyota Matrix