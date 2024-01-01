Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford Edge

237,061 KM

Details Features

$8,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Edge

SEL CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Edge

SEL CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

  1. 1707174928
  2. 1707174928
  3. 1707174928
  4. 1707174928
  5. 1707174928
  6. 1707174928
  7. 1707174928
  8. 1707174928
  9. 1707174928
  10. 1707174928
  11. 1707174928
  12. 1707174928
  13. 1707174928
  14. 1707174928
  15. 1707174639
  16. 1707174929
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,890

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
237,061KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2FMDK4JC7EBA79843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 237,061 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Beyond Motors

Used 2014 Ford Edge SEL CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2014 Ford Edge SEL CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED 237,061 KM $8,890 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Acura MDX tech pkg certified with 3 years warranty included for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2008 Acura MDX tech pkg certified with 3 years warranty included 267,288 KM $7,890 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Toyota RAV4 SPORT CERTIFIED WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2008 Toyota RAV4 SPORT CERTIFIED WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED 188,465 KM SOLD

Email Beyond Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

Call Dealer

647-785-XXXX

(click to show)

647-785-9897

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,890

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Edge