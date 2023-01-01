$20,888+ tax & licensing
905-265-9997
2014 Lexus GS
350 AWD
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
$20,888
- Listing ID: 9556285
- Stock #: 110-3151
- VIN: JTHCE1BL2E5024711
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 183,942 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2014 Lexus GS350 Black On Black Leather Interior
3.5L V6 All Wheel Drive 5 Passenger Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Cooled Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Memory Driver Seat Power Front Seats Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Navigation Backup Camera Parking Sensors Bluetooth Ready Proximity Keys Alloy Wheels
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 183,942 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=vxjSeTLeDhP2WDtKptvbiqRv8xlypd5h
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd.
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Vehicle Features
