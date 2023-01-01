2014 Lexus GS

$20,888 + taxes & licensing 1 8 3 , 9 4 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9556285

9556285 Stock #: 110-3151

110-3151 VIN: JTHCE1BL2E5024711

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 110-3151

Mileage 183,942 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Mechanical Push Button Start Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features AWD Automatic lights BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Driver Side Airbag Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.