2014 Lexus GS

183,942 KM

Details Description Features

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2014 Lexus GS

2014 Lexus GS

350 AWD

2014 Lexus GS

350 AWD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_NoBadges

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

183,942KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9556285
  • Stock #: 110-3151
  • VIN: JTHCE1BL2E5024711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3151
  • Mileage 183,942 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2014 Lexus GS350 Black On Black Leather Interior 

3.5L V6 All Wheel Drive 5 Passenger Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Cooled Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel   Memory Driver Seat  Power Front Seats Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Navigation  Backup Camera  Parking Sensors  Bluetooth Ready  Proximity Keys Alloy Wheels  


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 183,942 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=vxjSeTLeDhP2WDtKptvbiqRv8xlypd5h


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX: (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

