Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2014 Mazda 3 Touring comes in excellent condition,,,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,runs & drives like brand new, equipped with Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, cruise control & much more....fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2015, 2016, 2017 & up to recent in Mazda Store......Financing is available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......</div><div>Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...</div>

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

107,579 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

  1. 1708967726
  2. 1708967726
  3. 1708967726
  4. 1708967726
  5. 1708967726
  6. 1708967726
  7. 1708967726
  8. 1708967726
  9. 1708967726
  10. 1708967726
  11. 1708967726
  12. 1708967726
  13. 1708967726
  14. 1708967726
  15. 1708967726
  16. 1708967726
  17. 1708967726
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
107,579KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BM1V70E1128555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 128555
  • Mileage 107,579 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mazda 3 Touring comes in excellent condition,,,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,runs & drives like brand new, equipped with Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, cruise control & much more....fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2015, 2016, 2017 & up to recent in Mazda Store......Financing is available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.

Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY 107,579 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Malibu LT PLATINUM EDITION for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2012 Chevrolet Malibu LT PLATINUM EDITION 82,387 KM $12,590 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring 172,537 KM $13,580 + tax & lic

Email Rideflex Auto Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-4438

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda MAZDA3