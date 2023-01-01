Menu
2017 Ford Transit 150

126,999 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Autotron Automotive

1-877-385-8821

2017 Ford transit 150

Location

Autotron Automotive

5298 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T3

1-877-385-8821

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

126,999KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10280010
  • Stock #: 79345A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 126,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Transit 150 low roof van just landed! This Transit van is not one to miss, it's loaded, super clean, has dividers & shelves already installed, has a rear view back up camera and drives well. Call our sales team and this 2017 Ford Transit 150 van could be yours!

HST and licensing not included in price. If you are in a need of a van you came to the right place!!!  We are well established and one of the most reputable commercial dealerships in the gta.  Selling only top quality commercial vehicles for over three decades. Come on in for a test drive, some great espresso and top notch customer service.

 All vehicles are sold fully certified with 6 months power-train warranty included. Many upgrades and accessories available to install as well!  Great financing and leasing rates available plus extended warranties and rust protection!!!

We are located at 5298 Hwy 7 West. Major intersection Hwy 7 and Kipling Ave in Woodbridge with very easy access from Hwy 400, 401, 407 and 427.

Contact us toll free at 1-877-385-8822 or through our website https://www.autotron.ca/

We carry a very large selection of high quality Work vans, Cargo & Cutaway Cube Vans, Commercial Box Trucks and Panel vans, We carry all makes and models from 1 year old vans up to 10 years old. Our cube vans and trucks come in all sizes from 12' up to 26'. Our cargo vans come in different lengths, regular and extended, and 3 different heights, low medium and high roof.  If you are in a need of a van you came to the right place! We will go into action for you so you can go back to doing business.

included in price.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Warranty

Warranty Available

Safety

Rearview Camera

