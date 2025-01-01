Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra SE comes in excellent condition,,,,ONE OWNER ONLY,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,,runs & drives like brand new... Equipped with Backup Camera, Power Steering Wheel, heated steering wheel, Power mirrors, heated mirrors, heated seats, Power doors lock, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and much more....Fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 & up to recent in Hyundai Store...Service Records available upon request...Financing available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...

2017 Hyundai Elantra

108,573 KM

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

12445986

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,573KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF5HU219506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 219506
  • Mileage 108,573 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
416-543-4438

2017 Hyundai Elantra