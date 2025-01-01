$13,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GL
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
Rideflex Auto Inc.
5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
416-543-4438
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
108,573KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF5HU219506
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 219506
- Mileage 108,573 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Hyundai Elantra SE comes in excellent condition,,,,ONE OWNER ONLY,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,,runs & drives like brand new... Equipped with Backup Camera, Power Steering Wheel, heated steering wheel, Power mirrors, heated mirrors, heated seats, Power doors lock, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and much more....Fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 & up to recent in Hyundai Store...Service Records available upon request...Financing available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.
2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Drive-E Premier Plus 148,508 KM $15,580 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 108,385 KM $9,980 + tax & lic
2015 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive 123,237 KM $15,980 + tax & lic
Email Rideflex Auto Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rideflex Auto Inc.
5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-543-XXXX(click to show)
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Rideflex Auto Inc.
416-543-4438
2017 Hyundai Elantra