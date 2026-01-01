$15,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Jeep Cherokee
Trail Hawk
2017 Jeep Cherokee
Trail Hawk
Location
Swift Motors
181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9
416-994-8267
Certified
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 78,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow!!!! Trail Hawk and only 78,000 original kms!!!! Every option possible, 1 owner since new,clean Carfax history NO ACCIDENTS!!!! Carfax also shows quite a bit of maintenance history all done at the dealer since new,absolutely no disappointments here!!!! Sold certified, sale price does not include licensing or taxes.... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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416-994-8267