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<html> <p>Wow!!!! Trail Hawk and only 78,000 original kms!!!! Every option possible, 1 owner since new,clean Carfax history NO ACCIDENTS!!!! Carfax also shows quite a bit of maintenance history all done at the dealer since new,absolutely no disappointments here!!!! Sold certified, sale price does not include licensing or taxes.... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!!</p> </html>

2017 Jeep Cherokee

78,000 KM

Details Description

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Trail Hawk

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14162596

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Trail Hawk

Location

Swift Motors

181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9

416-994-8267

  1. 1779815231020
  2. 1779815231507
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
78,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description


Wow!!!! Trail Hawk and only 78,000 original kms!!!! Every option possible, 1 owner since new,clean Carfax history NO ACCIDENTS!!!! Carfax also shows quite a bit of maintenance history all done at the dealer since new,absolutely no disappointments here!!!! Sold certified, sale price does not include licensing or taxes.... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!!


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Swift Motors

Swift Motors

181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9
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416-994-8267

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$15,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Swift Motors

416-994-8267

2017 Jeep Cherokee