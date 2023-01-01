2018 Ford Transit 150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 6 , 1 5 3 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10367487

10367487 Stock #: 08609A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 186,153 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Warranty Warranty Available Safety Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.