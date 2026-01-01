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<html> <p>2021 Tesla Model 3 comes in excellent condition,...LOW KILOMETRES,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,,Fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, Financing available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......</p> <p>Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto... </p> <br> <br> <br> </html>

2021 Tesla Model 3

111,513 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Watch This Vehicle
14156800

2021 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

  1. 1779740916187
  2. 1779740916674
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
111,513KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EA0MF963283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 63283
  • Mileage 111,513 KM

Vehicle Description


2021 Tesla Model 3 comes in excellent condition,...LOW KILOMETRES,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,,Fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, Financing available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......


Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto... 








Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Navigation System
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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416-543-XXXX

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416-543-4438

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$24,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

2021 Tesla Model 3