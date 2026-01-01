$24,990+ taxes & licensing
2021 Tesla Model 3
STANDARD RANGE PLUS
2021 Tesla Model 3
STANDARD RANGE PLUS
Location
Rideflex Auto Inc.
5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
416-543-4438
Certified
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 63283
- Mileage 111,513 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Tesla Model 3 comes in excellent condition,...LOW KILOMETRES,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,,Fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, Financing available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......
Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
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416-543-4438