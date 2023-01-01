Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

71,755 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-375-0279

2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

S

2016 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

The Humberview Group

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

877-375-0279

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

71,755KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9481392
  • Stock #: P1881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,755 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Woodstock Hyundai

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

877-375-0279

