$7,999+ taxes & licensing
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE ONLY 105,000 KMS
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE ONLY 105,000 KMS
Location
Swift Auto
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204
Certified + E-Tested
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 105,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS DODGE GRAND CARAVAN!!FINISHED IN GORGEOUS BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL!!ONLY 105,000 KMS!!YES, YOU READ THAT RIGHT, ONLY 105,000 KMS!!UNBREAKABLE 3.3L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!7 PASSENGER!!LOTS OF SERVICE HISTORY!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!PEOPLE MOVER!!MUST BE SEEN AND TEST DRIVEN!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 7,999 + HST AND LICENSING
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
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