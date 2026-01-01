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<p>WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS DODGE GRAND CARAVAN!!FINISHED IN GORGEOUS BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL!!ONLY 105,000 KMS!!YES, YOU READ THAT RIGHT, ONLY 105,000 KMS!!UNBREAKABLE 3.3L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!7 PASSENGER!!LOTS OF SERVICE HISTORY!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!PEOPLE MOVER!!MUST BE SEEN AND TEST DRIVEN!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 7,999 + HST AND LICENSING</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!</p><p style=text-align: center;>WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! </p><p style=text-align: center;>EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!</p>

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

105,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE ONLY 105,000 KMS

Watch This Vehicle
14534880

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE ONLY 105,000 KMS

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

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Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
105,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2D4RN4DE5AR173531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS DODGE GRAND CARAVAN!!FINISHED IN GORGEOUS BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL!!ONLY 105,000 KMS!!YES, YOU READ THAT RIGHT, ONLY 105,000 KMS!!UNBREAKABLE 3.3L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!7 PASSENGER!!LOTS OF SERVICE HISTORY!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!PEOPLE MOVER!!MUST BE SEEN AND TEST DRIVEN!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 7,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
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416-822-XXXX

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416-822-5204

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$7,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan