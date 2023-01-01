Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

GT Fine Cars

416-288-6824

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Location

GT Fine Cars

1749 Weston Rd, York, ON M9N 1V5

416-288-6824

  1. 1675209878
  2. 1675209878
  3. 1675209878
  4. 1675209878
  5. 1675209878
  6. 1675209878
  7. 1675209878
  8. 1675209878
  9. 1675209913
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9567112
  • VIN: wddsj4gb4fn279944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From GT Fine Cars

2018 Ford Escape SEL...
 127,000 KM
$23,500 + tax & lic
2015 Land Rover Rang...
 129,000 KM
$37,500 + tax & lic

Email GT Fine Cars

GT Fine Cars

GT Fine Cars

1749 Weston Rd, York, ON M9N 1V5

Call Dealer

416-288-XXXX

(click to show)

416-288-6824

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory