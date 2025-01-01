$24,750+ tax & licensing
2025 Suntracker PartyBarge
16 XL SELECT
2025 Suntracker PartyBarge
16 XL SELECT
GT Fine Cars
1749 Weston Rd, York, ON M9N 1V5
416-288-6824
$24,750
+ taxes & licensing
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Cabin Cruiser
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Bucket Seats
GPS Navigation
Media / Nav / Comm
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
GT Fine Cars
1749 Weston Rd, York, ON M9N 1V5
$24,750
+ taxes & licensing
GT Fine Cars
416-288-6824
