$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Audi Q3
quattro 4dr 2.0T Technik
2017 Audi Q3
quattro 4dr 2.0T Technik
Location
GT Fine Cars
1749 Weston Rd, York, ON M9N 1V5
416-288-6824
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN wa1gccfs6hr005737
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From GT Fine Cars
2017 Audi Q3 quattro 4dr 2.0T Technik 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Audi Q3 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Audi A4 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email GT Fine Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GT Fine Cars
1749 Weston Rd, York, ON M9N 1V5
Call Dealer
416-288-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
GT Fine Cars
416-288-6824
2017 Audi Q3