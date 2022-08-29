Menu
2018 Ford Escape

127,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,500

+ tax & licensing
$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

GT Fine Cars

647-638-4010

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

Location

GT Fine Cars

1749 Weston Rd, York, ON M9N 1V5

647-638-4010

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9202141
  Stock #: BAP1103
  VIN: 1FMCU9HD6JUB78112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

2018 FORD ESCAPE SEL 4WD

CARFAX VERIFIED | WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDITS 

2018 FORD ESCAPE SEL 4WD

CARFAX VERIFIED | WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDITS 

Top Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Sunroof Leather Seat Power Windows Satellite Radio Bluetooth Phone Connectivity USB Connection Port and so much more!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing*

WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT

1749 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1V5

Monday - Friday 10-6

Saturday 10-4

***416-288-6824***

***Ask for Rex***

***Financing Available for all credit types***

$ 22,500 + HST and licensing -FINANCE PRICE

$ 23,500 + HST and licensing - CASH PRICE

We are a Licensed Used Car Dealer and a proud member of OMVIC & UCDA. All of our vehicles have CARPROOF Reports

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

GT Fine Cars

GT Fine Cars

1749 Weston Rd, York, ON M9N 1V5

