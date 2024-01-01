Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldnt be easier! Make the right choice with this dependable 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Electronic Stability Control (ESC). </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L CREW PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Front Heated Seats, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, Power Driver/Front Passenger Seats, Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Mirrors, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Universal Garage Door Opener, 6.5 Touchscreen, Rear Swiveling Reading/Courtesy Lamps, Right Power Sliding Door, Overhead Storage Bins, Power Liftgate, Left Power Sliding Door, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Single Rear Overhead Console System, SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, Remote USB Port - Charge Only, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, 2nd-Row Overhead 9 VGA Video Screen, RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L CREW PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Front Heated Seats, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, Power Driver/Front Passenger Seats, Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Mirrors, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Universal Garage Door Opener, 6.5 Touchscreen, Rear Swiveling Reading/Courtesy Lamps, Right Power Sliding Door, Overhead Storage Bins, Power Liftgate, Left Power Sliding Door, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Single Rear Overhead Console System, PASSENGER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Left 2nd Row Window Shades, 2nd Row Heated Seats, 3rd Row Window Shades, Right 2nd Row Window Shades, LIGHT GREYSTONE/BLACK, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Remote USB Port, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, BRIGHT WHITE, Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum.</p> <p><strong> Stop By Today </strong><br> Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!</p>

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

109,766 KM

Details Description Features

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

  1. 11311121
  2. 11311121
  3. 11311121
  4. 11311121
  5. 11311121
  6. 11311121
  7. 11311121
  8. 11311121
  9. 11311121
Contact Seller

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
109,766KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDG5HR882974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N780622A
  • Mileage 109,766 KM

Vehicle Description

Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this dependable 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L CREW PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Front Heated Seats, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, Power Driver/Front Passenger Seats, Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Mirrors, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Universal Garage Door Opener, 6.5 Touchscreen, Rear Swiveling Reading/Courtesy Lamps, Right Power Sliding Door, Overhead Storage Bins, Power Liftgate, Left Power Sliding Door, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Single Rear Overhead Console System, SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, Remote USB Port - Charge Only, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, 2nd-Row Overhead 9 VGA Video Screen, RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L CREW PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Front Heated Seats, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, Power Driver/Front Passenger Seats, Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Mirrors, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Universal Garage Door Opener, 6.5 Touchscreen, Rear Swiveling Reading/Courtesy Lamps, Right Power Sliding Door, Overhead Storage Bins, Power Liftgate, Left Power Sliding Door, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Single Rear Overhead Console System, PASSENGER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Left 2nd Row Window Shades, 2nd Row Heated Seats, 3rd Row Window Shades, Right 2nd Row Window Shades, LIGHT GREYSTONE/BLACK, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Remote USB Port, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, BRIGHT WHITE, Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum.

Stop By Today
Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Experience Hyundai

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Premium for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Premium 200,790 KM $8,498 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited 197,800 KM $22,898 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package 42,420 KM $25,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Experience Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

Call Dealer

902-569-XXXX

(click to show)

902-569-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan