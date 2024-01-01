$19,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N780622A
- Mileage 109,766 KM
Vehicle Description
Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this dependable 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L CREW PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Front Heated Seats, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, Power Driver/Front Passenger Seats, Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Mirrors, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Universal Garage Door Opener, 6.5 Touchscreen, Rear Swiveling Reading/Courtesy Lamps, Right Power Sliding Door, Overhead Storage Bins, Power Liftgate, Left Power Sliding Door, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Single Rear Overhead Console System, SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, Remote USB Port - Charge Only, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, 2nd-Row Overhead 9 VGA Video Screen, RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L CREW PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Front Heated Seats, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, Power Driver/Front Passenger Seats, Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Mirrors, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Universal Garage Door Opener, 6.5 Touchscreen, Rear Swiveling Reading/Courtesy Lamps, Right Power Sliding Door, Overhead Storage Bins, Power Liftgate, Left Power Sliding Door, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Single Rear Overhead Console System, PASSENGER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Left 2nd Row Window Shades, 2nd Row Heated Seats, 3rd Row Window Shades, Right 2nd Row Window Shades, LIGHT GREYSTONE/BLACK, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Remote USB Port, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, BRIGHT WHITE, Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum.
Stop By Today
Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Experience Hyundai
