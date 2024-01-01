$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
LE
2017 Hyundai Elantra
LE
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,634 KM
Vehicle Description
Feel at ease with this dependable 2017 Hyundai Elantra. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
POLISHED METAL METALLIC, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 15 x 6.0J Steel, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs.
Visit Us Today
For a must-own Hyundai Elantra come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Experience Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Experience Hyundai
Experience Hyundai
Call Dealer
902-569-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
902-569-2277