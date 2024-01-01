Menu
Feel at ease with this dependable 2017 Hyundai Elantra. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.

POLISHED METAL METALLIC, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 15 x 6.0J Steel, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs.

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

30,634KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPD74LFXHH130709

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,634 KM

Feel at ease with this dependable 2017 Hyundai Elantra. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.

POLISHED METAL METALLIC, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 15 x 6.0J Steel, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs.

For a must-own Hyundai Elantra come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Tachometer

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

