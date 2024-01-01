2017 Hyundai Tucson

Menu
KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. As reported by NHTSA: 5 Star Overall Crash Rating. Side Impact Beams, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, ASH BLACK, Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.

Visit Us Today
Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to claim your Hyundai Tucson!

56,364 KM

Premium

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

56,364KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J33A41HU549527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,364 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. As reported by NHTSA: 5 Star Overall Crash Rating. Side Impact Beams, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, ASH BLACK, Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.

Visit Us Today
Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to claim your Hyundai Tucson!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

