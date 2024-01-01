Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Volkswagen Golf

161,508 KM

Details Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Alltrack 1.8 TSI

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Alltrack 1.8 TSI

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

  1. 11276975
  2. 11276975
  3. 11276975
  4. 11276975
  5. 11276975
  6. 11276975
  7. 11276975
  8. 11276975
  9. 11276975
  10. 11276975
  11. 11276975
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
161,508KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWH17AUXHM533697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,508 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Discover Kia

Used 2021 Kia Sportage LX for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2021 Kia Sportage LX 73,980 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Seltos LX for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2023 Kia Seltos LX 7,123 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2017 Hyundai Elantra SE 137,736 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Discover Kia
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Discover Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

Call Dealer

902-894-XXXX

(click to show)

902-894-4069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Discover Kia

902-894-4069

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Golf