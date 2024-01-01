Menu
Take the worry out of buying with this reliable 2018 BMW M2. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Parking Sensors, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners, Lane Departure Warning.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD), Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19 x 9.0 Fr/19 x 10.0 Rr Light Alloy -inc: Double-spoke black, style 437M, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Tracker System, Tires: P255/35R19 Front & P275/35R19 Rear Perf, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tire mobility kit.

2018 BMW M2

17,350 KM

$49,992

+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW M2

2018 BMW M2

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$49,992

+ taxes & licensing

17,350KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBS1J5C52JVA12480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PS2480
  • Mileage 17,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Take the worry out of buying with this reliable 2018 BMW M2. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Parking Sensors, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners, Lane Departure Warning.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD), Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19 x 9.0 Fr/19 x 10.0 Rr Light Alloy -inc: Double-spoke black, style 437M, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Tracker System, Tires: P255/35R19 Front & P275/35R19 Rear Perf, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tire mobility kit.

Stop By Today
A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a tried-and-true M2 today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

$49,992

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2018 BMW M2