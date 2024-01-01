$49,992+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW M2
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PS2480
- Mileage 17,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Take the worry out of buying with this reliable 2018 BMW M2. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Parking Sensors, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners, Lane Departure Warning.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD), Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19 x 9.0 Fr/19 x 10.0 Rr Light Alloy -inc: Double-spoke black, style 437M, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Tracker System, Tires: P255/35R19 Front & P275/35R19 Rear Perf, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tire mobility kit.
A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a tried-and-true M2 today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
