<p> Take the worry out of buying with this impeccable 2018 Hyundai Tucson. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags. </p> <p><strong> Reliability Recognized for This Hyundai Tucson </strong><br /> KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>WINTER WHITE, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Steel, Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system, Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season.</p> <p><strong> Visit Us Today </strong><br> Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!</p>

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

VIN KM8J23A46JU774972

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,804 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

