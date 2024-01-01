Menu
This vehicle exudes quality! You cant go wrong with this impeccable 2010 Hyundai Accent. Shift interlock system, Pwr window lock-out button, Passenger occupancy sensor, Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system, Front/rear crumple zones.

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

203,918KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHCN4BC8AU458971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N020725B
  • Mileage 203,918 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this impeccable 2010 Hyundai Accent. Shift interlock system, Pwr window lock-out button, Passenger occupancy sensor, Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system, Front/rear crumple zones.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
MIDNIGHT GREY PEARL, GREY, CLOTH SEATS, Tinted glass, Tilt steering wheel, Shift interlock system, Remote keyless entry w/panic alarm, Remote fuel door & trunk releases, Reclining front bucket seats -inc: driver multi-adjustable seat w/adjustable head restraints, Rear window defroster, Rear torsion beam axle.

Stop By Today
Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

