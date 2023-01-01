Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda HR-V

54,265 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Discover Kia

902-894-4069

Contact Seller
2019 Honda HR-V

2019 Honda HR-V

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda HR-V

Sport

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

  1. 10494966
  2. 10494966
  3. 10494966
  4. 10494966
  5. 10494966
  6. 10494966
  7. 10494966
  8. 10494966
  9. 10494966
  10. 10494966
  11. 10494966
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
54,265KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10494966
  • Stock #: N535339A
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H24KM109351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,265 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Discover Kia

2018 Kia Soul EX
 26,496 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Camry LE
 188,285 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Forte GT
 5,557 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Discover Kia
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Discover Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

Call Dealer

902-894-XXXX

(click to show)

902-894-4069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory