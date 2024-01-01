Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Kia Forte

88,100 KM

Details Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Kia Forte

LX+

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Forte

LX+

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

  1. 11213396
  2. 11213396
  3. 11213396
  4. 11213396
  5. 11213396
  6. 11213396
  7. 11213396
  8. 11213396
  9. 11213396
Contact Seller

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
88,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPFL4A75JE266871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,100 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Discover Kia

Used 2021 Kia Seltos SX Turbo for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2021 Kia Seltos SX Turbo 89,189 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2016 Honda CR-V LX 107,509 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL SE for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL SE 112,355 KM $15,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Discover Kia
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Discover Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

Call Dealer

902-894-XXXX

(click to show)

902-894-4069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Discover Kia

902-894-4069

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Forte