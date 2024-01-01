Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Kia Sorento

88,965 KM

Details Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Kia Sorento

3.3L SX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Sorento

3.3L SX

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

  1. 11058437
  2. 11058437
  3. 11058437
  4. 11058437
  5. 11058437
  6. 11058437
  7. 11058437
  8. 11058437
Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
88,965KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPKDA50KG595150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,965 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Discover Kia

Used 2019 Kia Sorento 3.3L SX for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2019 Kia Sorento 3.3L SX 88,965 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Sportage LX for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2021 Kia Sportage LX 80,250 KM $24,495 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Spark 1LT CVT for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2021 Chevrolet Spark 1LT CVT 56,400 KM $19,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Discover Kia
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Discover Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

Call Dealer

902-894-XXXX

(click to show)

902-894-4069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Discover Kia

902-894-4069

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Sorento