Menu
Account
Sign In
*CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED KIA SORENTO EX 2019 - LOW MILEAGE 65.491km - 3 ROW 7 SEATS SUV - AWD - ALLOY WHEELS - MANUFACTURE WARRANTY LEFT IN POWERTRAIN AND EXTENDABLE**Your Kia Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle brings a lot of benefits:* * 135-point vehicle mechanical inspection * Mechanical breakdown protection * 30 days / 2.000km exchange privilege * Carfax History Report * Subvented interest rate. * 24-hour roadside assistance * And more benefits...*Stop By Today*For a must-own Kia Sportage 2019 come see us at Discover KIA, 78 Allen Street, Charlottetown, PE C1A 8C4. Just minutes away!

2019 Kia Sorento

80,178 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Kia Sorento

2.4L EX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Sorento

2.4L EX

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

  1. 11070515
  2. 11070515
  3. 11070515
  4. 11070515
  5. 11070515
  6. 11070515
  7. 11070515
  8. 11070515
  9. 11070515
  10. 11070515
  11. 11070515
  12. 11070515
  13. 11070515
  14. 11070515
  15. 11070515
  16. 11070515
  17. 11070515
  18. 11070515
  19. 11070515
  20. 11070515
  21. 11070515
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
80,178KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPHDA34KG594791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,178 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED KIA SORENTO EX 2019 - LOW MILEAGE 65.491km - 3 ROW 7 SEATS SUV - AWD - ALLOY WHEELS - MANUFACTURE WARRANTY LEFT IN POWERTRAIN AND EXTENDABLE**Your Kia Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle brings a lot of benefits:* * 135-point vehicle mechanical inspection * Mechanical breakdown protection * 30 days / 2.000km exchange privilege * Carfax History Report * Subvented interest rate. * 24-hour roadside assistance * And more benefits...*Stop By Today*For a must-own Kia Sportage 2019 come see us at Discover KIA, 78 Allen Street, Charlottetown, PE C1A 8C4. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Discover Kia

Used 2019 Kia Forte LX for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2019 Kia Forte LX 38,164 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Sorento 2.4L LX for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2018 Kia Sorento 2.4L LX 160,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Sorento 3.3L SX for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2019 Kia Sorento 3.3L SX 88,967 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Discover Kia
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Discover Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

Call Dealer

902-894-XXXX

(click to show)

902-894-4069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Discover Kia

902-894-4069

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Sorento