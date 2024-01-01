$24,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Sorento
2.4L EX
Location
Discover Kia
600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1
902-894-4069
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,178 KM
Vehicle Description
*CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED KIA SORENTO EX 2019 - LOW MILEAGE 65.491km - 3 ROW 7 SEATS SUV - AWD - ALLOY WHEELS - MANUFACTURE WARRANTY LEFT IN POWERTRAIN AND EXTENDABLE**Your Kia Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle brings a lot of benefits:* * 135-point vehicle mechanical inspection * Mechanical breakdown protection * 30 days / 2.000km exchange privilege * Carfax History Report * Subvented interest rate. * 24-hour roadside assistance * And more benefits...*Stop By Today*For a must-own Kia Sportage 2019 come see us at Discover KIA, 78 Allen Street, Charlottetown, PE C1A 8C4. Just minutes away!
