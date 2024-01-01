$19,495+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Kicks
SR
2019 Nissan Kicks
SR
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$19,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N112067A
- Mileage 66,343 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this reliable 2019 Nissan Kicks. Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Right Side Camera, Rear Child Safety Locks.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Wheels: 17 Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 205/55R17, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.
Stop By Today
Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to claim your Nissan Kicks!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Experience Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Experience Hyundai
Experience Hyundai
Call Dealer
902-569-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
902-569-2277