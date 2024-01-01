Menu
This vehicle exudes quality! You cant go wrong with this reliable 2019 Nissan Kicks. Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Right Side Camera, Rear Child Safety Locks. 

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Wheels: 17 Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 205/55R17, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.

Stop By Today
Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to claim your Nissan Kicks!

2019 Nissan Kicks

66,343 KM

$19,495

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Kicks

SR

2019 Nissan Kicks

SR

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

66,343KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CU5KL554843

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N112067A
  • Mileage 66,343 KM

This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this reliable 2019 Nissan Kicks. Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Right Side Camera, Rear Child Safety Locks.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Wheels: 17 Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 205/55R17, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.

Stop By Today
Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to claim your Nissan Kicks!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CVT

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2019 Nissan Kicks