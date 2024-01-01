$29,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Discover Kia
600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1
902-894-4069
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
68,768KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV9KW028827
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,768 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Discover Kia
600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1
