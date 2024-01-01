Menu
This vehicle exudes quality! You cant go wrong with this impeccable 2020 Hyundai Kona. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Lane Departure Warning.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
DARK NIGHT, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P215/55R17 All-Season.

Visit Us Today
Live a little- stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to make this car yours today!

2020 Hyundai KONA

54,272 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Luxury

2020 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Luxury

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

54,272KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K6CAA5LU562145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BO2145
  • Mileage 54,272 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this impeccable 2020 Hyundai Kona. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Lane Departure Warning.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
DARK NIGHT, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P215/55R17 All-Season.

Visit Us Today
Live a little- stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2020 Hyundai KONA