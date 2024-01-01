Menu
<p> Feel at ease with this dependable 2020 Hyundai Palisade. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear View Monitor Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>STEEL GRAPHITE, OBSIDIAN BLACK, STAIN-RESISTANT CLOTH SEATING SURFACES -inc: Stain-resistant, Wheels: 18 Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: paddle shifters and shift-by-wire, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 245/60R18 AS.</p> <p><strong> Visit Us Today </strong><br> Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!</p>

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

78,502 KM

$34,490

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai PALISADE

Essential

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

Essential

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,490

+ taxes & licensing

78,502KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8R2DHE3LU030787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,502 KM

Vehicle Description

Feel at ease with this dependable 2020 Hyundai Palisade. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear View Monitor Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
STEEL GRAPHITE, OBSIDIAN BLACK, STAIN-RESISTANT CLOTH SEATING SURFACES -inc: Stain-resistant, Wheels: 18 Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: paddle shifters and shift-by-wire, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 245/60R18 AS.

Visit Us Today
Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

$34,490

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2020 Hyundai PALISADE