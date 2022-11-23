$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai PALISADE
Preferred
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
- Listing ID: 9402295
- Stock #: S13786
- VIN: KM8R3DHEXLU053786
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,432 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Worth Waiting For, KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2020 Cars. As reported by NHTSA: 5 Star Overall Crash Rating. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear View Monitor Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
OBSIDIAN BLACK, STAIN-RESISTANT CLOTH SEATING SURFACES -inc: Stain-resistant, MOONLIGHT CLOUD, Wheels: 20 Machined Finish Split 5-Spoke Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: paddle shifters and shift-by-wire, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 245/50R20 AS.
Vehicle Features
