Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

53,432 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai PALISADE

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

Preferred

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

  1. 9402295
  2. 9402295
  3. 9402295
  4. 9402295
  5. 9402295
  6. 9402295
  7. 9402295
  8. 9402295
  9. 9402295
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

53,432KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9402295
  • Stock #: S13786
  • VIN: KM8R3DHEXLU053786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,432 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Worth Waiting For, KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2020 Cars. As reported by NHTSA: 5 Star Overall Crash Rating. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear View Monitor Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
OBSIDIAN BLACK, STAIN-RESISTANT CLOTH SEATING SURFACES -inc: Stain-resistant, MOONLIGHT CLOUD, Wheels: 20 Machined Finish Split 5-Spoke Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: paddle shifters and shift-by-wire, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 245/50R20 AS.

Stop By Today
Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Experience Hyundai

2020 Hyundai PALISAD...
 53,432 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai PALISAD...
 66,925 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi RVR SE
 121,790 KM
$13,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

Call Dealer

902-569-XXXX

(click to show)

902-569-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory