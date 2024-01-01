Menu
Feel at ease with this dependable 2020 Hyundai Tucson. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
DUSK BLUE, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter, SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode, electronic shift-lock system and drive mode select, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.

Stop By Today
For a must-own Hyundai Tucson come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!

2020 Hyundai Tucson

51,836 KM

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

51,836KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J33A46LU218385

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,836 KM

Feel at ease with this dependable 2020 Hyundai Tucson. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
DUSK BLUE, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter, SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode, electronic shift-lock system and drive mode select, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.

Stop By Today
For a must-own Hyundai Tucson come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

