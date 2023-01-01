Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Kia Forte

60,857 KM

Details Features

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Kia Forte

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

  1. 10786818
  2. 10786818
  3. 10786818
  4. 10786818
  5. 10786818
  6. 10786818
  7. 10786818
  8. 10786818
  9. 10786818
Contact Seller

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
60,857KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF54AD7LE214046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S6595A
  • Mileage 60,857 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Discover Kia

Used 2020 Kia Forte EX for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2020 Kia Forte EX 60,857 KM $23,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Forte LX for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2017 Kia Forte LX 113,472 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai PALISADE Luxury 7 Passenger for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2021 Hyundai PALISADE Luxury 7 Passenger 53,637 KM $39,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Discover Kia
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Discover Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

Call Dealer

902-894-XXXX

(click to show)

902-894-4069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Discover Kia

902-894-4069

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Forte