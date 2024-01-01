Menu
2020 Toyota Tacoma

82,043 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Tacoma

2020 Toyota Tacoma

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

82,043KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFDZ5BN7LX050130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,043 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Discover Kia

902-894-4069

2020 Toyota Tacoma