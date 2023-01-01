$26,982+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
$26,982
- Listing ID: 10007703
- Stock #: PS1796
- VIN: KMHLM4AGXMU151796
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,018 KM
Vehicle Description
NACTOY 2021 North American Car of the Year. As reported by NHTSA: 5 Star Rollover Crash Rating, 5 Star Overall Crash Rating. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
CYBER GREY, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Dark metallic grey, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season.
