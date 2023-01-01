Menu
2021 Hyundai Elantra

66,018 KM

Details

$26,982

+ tax & licensing
$26,982

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2021 Hyundai Elantra

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$26,982

+ taxes & licensing

66,018KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10007703
  • Stock #: PS1796
  • VIN: KMHLM4AGXMU151796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PS1796
  • Mileage 66,018 KM

Vehicle Description

NACTOY 2021 North American Car of the Year. As reported by NHTSA: 5 Star Rollover Crash Rating, 5 Star Overall Crash Rating. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist.

CYBER GREY, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Dark metallic grey, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season.

Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to claim your Hyundai Elantra!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

