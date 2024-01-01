Menu
This vehicle exudes quality! You cant go wrong with this dependable 2021 Hyundai Kona. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
GALACTIC GRAY, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P215/55R17 All-Season.

Stop By Today
Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

2021 Hyundai KONA

72,847 KM

$23,490

+ tax & licensing
2.0L Preferred

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

72,847KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K2CAA0MU724423

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TL4423
  • Mileage 72,847 KM

This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this dependable 2021 Hyundai Kona. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
GALACTIC GRAY, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P215/55R17 All-Season.

Stop By Today
Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

