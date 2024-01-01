Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> Take the worry out of buying with this reliable 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric. Side Impact Beams, Rear View Monitor Back-Up Camera, Rear Child Safety Locks, Parking Distance Warning - Reverse Rear Parking Sensors, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>CHALK WHITE, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Silver w/Painted Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: Single-Speed Reduction Gear -inc: paddle shifters for regenerative braking, Drive Mode Select (DMS) and shift-by-wire, Tires: P215/55R17 AS Low Rolling Resistance.</p> <p><strong> Stop By Today </strong><br> Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to claim your Hyundai Kona Electric!</p>

2021 Hyundai KONA

58,528 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai KONA

Electric PREFERRED

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai KONA

Electric PREFERRED

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

  1. 10934786
  2. 10934786
  3. 10934786
  4. 10934786
  5. 10934786
  6. 10934786
  7. 10934786
  8. 10934786
  9. 10934786
Contact Seller

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
58,528KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K23AG9MU106330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,528 KM

Vehicle Description

Take the worry out of buying with this reliable 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric. Side Impact Beams, Rear View Monitor Back-Up Camera, Rear Child Safety Locks, Parking Distance Warning - Reverse Rear Parking Sensors, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
CHALK WHITE, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Silver w/Painted Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: Single-Speed Reduction Gear -inc: paddle shifters for regenerative braking, Drive Mode Select (DMS) and shift-by-wire, Tires: P215/55R17 AS Low Rolling Resistance.

Stop By Today
Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to claim your Hyundai Kona Electric!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Experience Hyundai

Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 3.5 for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 3.5 131,502 KM $7,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2021 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN 29,671 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 79,521 KM $19,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Experience Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

Call Dealer

902-569-XXXX

(click to show)

902-569-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai KONA