<p> Feel at ease with this dependable 2021 Hyundai Tucson. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>CRYSTAL WHITE, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter and electronic shift-lock system, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season.</p> <p><strong> Visit Us Today </strong><br> Live a little- stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to make this car yours today! </p>

2021 Hyundai Tucson

50,262 KM

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

50,262KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CA4XMU409907

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,262 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-XXXX

902-569-2277

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2021 Hyundai Tucson